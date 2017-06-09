A bomb-disposal robot rolled through the memorial to victims of Portland's MAX train stabbings this afternoon, as a suspicious object on a train shut down Hollywood Transit Center and closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 84.
The bomb scare falls on the two-week anniversary of the fatal stabbings of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Rick Best by a white supremacist.
Portland Police Bureau spokesman Sgt. Christopher Burley says shortly after noon today, a MAX passenger spotted a suspicious item on a Green Line train.
"At 12:20 this afternoon Portland Police responded to report of a suspicious device on the MAX Green Line," Burely tells WW. "Officers responded to the call from an observant rider and located the item. They then called the Explosive Disposal Unit. They are looking to figure out what the item is and keep the community safe."
Burley told a press scrum that the suspicious item was a backpack.
At about 2:30, a booming noise was heard at the station. Burley says that was part of the explosive disposal process. "The Explosive Disposal Unit created the boom," he says. "The community is not in danger because of the boom."
Today’s events were captured on video by freelance journalist Andy Ngo, who filmed the bomb-disposal robot preparing to climb the pedestrian bridge of the Hollywood Transit Center—past the flowers, candles and chalk drawings that have been placed at the station to remember Namkai Meche and Best.
KATU News reported that the object pulled out of the backpack by the robot was a small canister, and that Portland Police determined it to be non-explosive but possibly made to look misleadingly bomb-like.
Interstate 84 westbound and the stretch of Halsey near the Transit Center were closed to traffic but have re-opened now that the area is safe.
It's the fourth consecutive Friday that Portland transit has been roiled by fear. The week before the fatal stabbings, a woman was injured in a MAX train stabbing near the Lloyd Center. Last Friday, a a MAX passenger assaulted a train operator in East Portland.
TriMet has responded by increasing the numbers and hours of transit police. But that decision has met with blowback from riders and drivers who say armed police aboard transit are an ineffective presence, and worry that TriMet will use the killings as a justification for policies that disproportionately target and harm people of color.
