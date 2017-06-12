Former Portland Trail Blazers point guard Sebastian Telfair was arrested on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. on weapons charges, the Associated Press reported.
Police said the former first-round draft pick was arrested after police found three loaded firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a ballistic vest and marijuana inside the vehicle. Telfair, 32 and another man, Jami Thomas, 18, were arrested and arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Sunday night.
Telfair has a previous gun arrest.
In 2007, during a traffic stop, according to the AP, Telfair was arrested for having a loaded handgun under the passenger seat. He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three years probation.
Telfair was drafted in the first round out of high school in 2004 by the Blazers but never lived up to expectations.
In his two seasons with the Blazers, he started a total of 56 games. Telfair averaged 9.5 points and 3.6 assists in 2005-06, his best season with the team.
Telfair played 10 NBA seasons, bouncing among seven teams. For his career, he averaged 7.4 points per game and 3.5 assists. He last appeared in the NBA in the 2014-15 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
