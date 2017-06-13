Wyden then brought up the fact that Trump, in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, claimed Comey's firing was based on the way he was handling the Russia investigation. Wyden wanted to know why Sessions would condone firing the person spearheading inquiries into Russian meddling in US elections, after Sessions had recused himself from such investigations. Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney General, both wrote letters in support of Comey's firing.