The Portland Police Bureau is acknowledging it photographed the IDs of roughly 345 people at the June 4 political protests in downtown Portland. The dueling protests on the left and right ended as riot police detained hundreds of left-wing antifascist and anarchist demonstrators for more than an hour, arresting a handful and releasing others only after officers photographed their IDs. Chief Mike Marshman denied on Oregon Public Broadcasting last week that the photography took place—a denial the bureau quickly admitted was a mistake. Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson says the bureau won't keep the personal information or hand it over to federal officials. "Once any investigation is complete, those not needed as evidence will be disposed of in accordance with current policy," he says. Lawyers with the ACLU of Oregon have said photographing IDs was "a likely violation of the Oregon state law prohibiting the collection and retention of personal information based on political beliefs." The city's Independent Police Review announced June 13 it would investigate the June 4 actions, and Mayor Ted Wheeler sent Marshman a detailed list of questions about police tactics.