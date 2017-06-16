"We are asking LGBTQ and allied people in law enforcement, who plan to march in the Portland Pride Parade NOT to march in uniform," Porta writes. "Maybe wear department polos or other shirt-something besides the uniform. To be clear, we are NOT asking you not to march. We even recognize that you are likely authorized for conceal/carry-we would expect you to follow whatever protocols you typically have there. We are simply hoping to bring down some of those barriers in our community."