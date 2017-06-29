Michelle Wright, a transgender inmate at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, is suing the Oregon Department of Corrections for failing to provide her hormone therapy.
On May 19, the Oregon Department of Justice, which represents the Department of Corrections, filed a motion in the case that argued Wright doesn't have a constitutional right to hormone therapy.
The motion drew the ire of LGBTQ rights groups and the governor's office. DOJ then withdrew the brief, a highly unusual step.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum did not respond to a request for comment before the story was published on Wednesday, but today released a statement addressing the article.
In her statement, Rosenblum explained she and her senior staff had not read the motion before it was filed, nor had she read it prior ordering it withdrawn—although Rosenblum also says she never said she disagreed with the substance of the motion.
As for the substance of Wright's plea for hormone therapy, Rosenblum said that both she and Gov. Kate Brown hope the case can be settled.
Below are her remarks in full.
“As much as it makes good copy to try to pit me and the Governor against each other, we in fact agree that the parties should try to reach a reasonable settlement. When we met in May we discussed that very fact. In my capacity as the lawyer for ODOC (which she oversees) I assured her I would look into follow up on settlement discussions. (The plaintiff had previously made an offer suggesting an agreement should be possible.) After that meeting, I learned that my special counsel, Michael Kron, had a meeting scheduled with the trial team for an update in the case the following week. Neither Mr. Kron nor I was aware of the plan to file a motion for summary judgment contending the state had partial immunity, prior to that scheduled meeting. I believe there was an internal misunderstanding between the trial team and my office that led to the filing of the motion prematurely, and I am sorry for that. I had not discussed or read the substance of the motion at the time I asked it to be withdrawn. A withdrawn motion can always be re-filed it at a later time, unless it is past a deadline–which this is not. I have never said I disagree with the substance of the motion. Both the Governor and I are hopeful the case can be settled, so as to avoid the additional expense to the state of litigating various motions and possibly a multi-day trial involving expert witnesses, doctors, etc. We also believe a reasonable settlement would be the right thing to do, if it is possible.”
