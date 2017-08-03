In January, Portland's American Legion Post 134 surprised and alarmed its state office by turning into an emergency homeless shelter in the midst of a killer snowstorm.
The weather is vicious again. So the veterans are back, too.
Post 134 , located at 2104 NE Alberta St., has opened its doors as a cooling center.
Al Artero, the daytime operations manager of the Post, says the American Legion tries to keep in touch with the needs of the community. With temperatures rising into triple digits for the second day in a row and air quality as bad as any in the nation, Artero says the post is open to anyone needing relief from heat and smoke.
"We made a stand this winter saying 'We're going to be a part of this, we're going to be a part of the community solution,'" Artero says. "When events like this happen, the community is going to know they can rely on Post 134."
The post won't be open for specific hours, but instead for what Artero says is "80 degrees to 80 degrees" when it first hits 80 degrees in the morning, to when it finally cools off in the evening.
Post 134 is supplied with water, ice, Gatorade, food, air conditioners and two combat-trained medics in case of emergency.
Plus, tonight is bingo night.
Comments