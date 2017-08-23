By that time, Ellis had already published three of his closed-loop extractor designs online. He introduced his extraction machines, with photographs and detailed descriptions, to the public on the International Cannagraphic website, icmag.com, as well as on his research group's site, skunkpharmresearch.com.

The time stamps on the posts date from 2011. The designs included what parts to buy, how many, where to find them and how much they cost. He included photos of his finished extractors as well as technical drawings.