So, how was the eclipse? —My Mom
In the run-up to this week's total solar eclipse, an expert made the media rounds—you may have heard him yourself—to affirm the life-changing nature of the experience.
"After you've seen your first total eclipse," this fellow enthused, "the only thing you'll be able to think about is, 'When and where can I see another one?'"
Putting aside the fact that this is the same argument used to convince people not to try heroin, is it true? Are eclipses really that great? As a public service, I went to Salem to see for myself, so you can make an informed decision whether to take a road trip down to the next close one in 2024.
Unfortunately, the event had received too much advance publicity for me to enact my plan of going into a local Denny's and demanding, "Bring me a chicken fried steak or I will blot out the sun!" Instead, I found myself watching meekly from a Howard Johnson's parking lot with a couple dozen other rubes, many in lawn chairs. (One nice thing about eclipses: Once you're in the path of totality, all the seats are good).
The verdict? It's not heroin, but it's not bad. It looks just like the pictures, but seeing it in real life is another thing entirely (which is why the people who were watching it through their phones as they recorded it struck me as exceptionally stupid).
The eclipse-heads are right about one thing: The difference between total eclipse and a near-total eclipse is like the difference between winning a championship and almost winning a championship. I'll leave it to Blazers fans to decide whether "almost" seems sufficient.
That said, if you're not the sort of person who finds astronomical phenomena even mildly interesting, a total eclipse isn't going to suddenly transform you into Neil DeGrasse Tyson. Besides, if you wait long enough, you can see one without leaving Portland—though you might want to keep up on your diet and exercise; that one's not due till 2169.
