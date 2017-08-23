Earlier this week, WW reported that House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) will visit Portland today to take part in a fundraiser for his colleague, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.).
That general fundraiser, for one of Walden's political action committees, the Walden Victory Fund, from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.
Turns out that their visit to the Waverley Club will actually begin earlier than that, with a gathering with leaders from Oregon's nursing home and assisted living industry.
Walden chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee which has jurisdiction over Medicaid dollars, a crucial source of payment for nursing homes and assisted living centers and Ryan, as Speaker, exerts enormous influence over what legislation moves and what gets funded.
And seniors, of course, vote at a higher rate than other Americans and tend to be more conservative, so congressional leaders seek to keep them happy.
Here's a more complete schedule of the day's events:
Then at 4 pm, donors who want their picture taken with Ryan ($2,700) or just want to mingle with the congressional leaders ($1,000) arrive. U.S. Rep. Jamie Herrera Buetler (R-Wash.), who represents Clark County, will also be on hand.
After the general fundraiser, there will be cocktails at 5:30 pm in the Waverley Club's 1896 Lounge (named after the year the club was founded) and then dinner in the 1896 Dining Room at 6:15 pm.
