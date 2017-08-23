Gov. Kate Brown applauded the growth in the state's economy, noting that recent federal statistics show Oregon had the greatest percentage increase in employment of any state.

"Oregon continues to show the world that our state is a great place to live, visit, and do business. Oregon businesses and workers develop world-class products and ideas—and that's something to celebrate," Brown said in a statement. "But we can't rest on our laurels. There's still a lot of work to do to make sure our economy improves for everyone—particularly for rural communities and underserved populations."