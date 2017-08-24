"Much more alarming to the arbitrator is the self-inflicted wounds [DOJ] caused when (1) it ordered [Williams] to capture the images which are the subject of this grievance, (2) shared preliminary personnel information directly with Johnson, (3) shared preliminary personnel information with prospective campaign donors, and (4) shared preliminary personnel information with the media," Blair wrote. "It is of no surprise that the Employer set in motion a series of events that could have no other outcome than to deliver severe punishment for the declared perpetrator."