Dozens of dogs from Texas who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey will land tomorrow at the Hillsboro Airport, as reported by WW's news partner KATU-TV.
The stray dogs are being transported here through the national Humane Society and the Oregon and Southwest Washington Humane Societies. They will undergo veterinary exams and moved to various shelters in the state.
Wings of Rescue, a charity that flies at-risk animals to no-kill shelters, says it will be flying 100 dogs from San Antonio to Oregon on Friday as well.
In both cases, the dogs were nowhere near the floodwaters of Houston. But they're being relocated to the Pacific Northwest to create space in Texas shelters for pets displaced from their owners during the Category 4 hurricane and tropical storm.
According to The San Jose Mercury News, pets are being flown by the hundreds to New Jersey, California, Washington and Oregon.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Humane Society sent a team of four to Houston to help with pet relief efforts after the hurricane, according to KGW-TV.
