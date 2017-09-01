* Lotsa Luck Bar & Grill (2136 Southeast Powell Boulevard) on June 3, 2017 at 1:32 a.m.

* Jolly Roger Bar (1340 Southeast 12th Avenue) on June 8, 2017 at 2:20 a.m.

* The Station (2703 Northeast Alberta Street) on June 10, 2017 at 3:01 a.m.

* Bluefin Bar and Grill (7317 Northeast Sandy Boulevard) on June 11, 2017 at 12:30 a.m.

* Lodge Bar (6605 Southeast Powell Boulevard) on June 11, 2017 at 2:10 a.m.

* Concordia Ale House (3276 Northeast Killingsworth Street) on June 29, 2017 at 2:12 a.m.

* Element Lounge (5827 East Burnside Street) on July 1, 2017 at 11:32 p.m.

* Mousetrap Tavern (2305 North Lombard Street) on July 2, 2017 at 4:31 a.m.

* Pappy's Bar and Grill (1144 Northeast 82nd Avenue) on July 2, 2017 at 7:05 a.m.

* Mad Hanna (6129 Northeast Fremont Street) on July 7, 2017 at 2:18 a.m.

* Greeley Avenue Bar and Grill (5421 North Greeley Avenue) on July 10, 2017 at 12:48 a.m.

* Sandy Hut (1430 Northeast Sandy Boulevard) on July 10, 2017 at 2:03 a.m.

* Hilt Bar (1934 Northeast Alberta Street) on July 10, 2017 at 2:11 a.m.

* Gilmore Meadows (5823 Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard in Milwaukie)

on July 12, 2017 at 1:37 a.m.

* Perch Tavern (7505 North Lombard Street) on August 18, 2017 at 2:08 a.m.