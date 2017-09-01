The Portland Police Bureau today announced an arrest in a long series of at least 15 late-night tavern robberies.
Police arrested 32-year-old Deron A. Crain Thursday night and identified the man they believe to be his accomplice, 33-year-old Johntae D. Hammond.
Hammond was already in jail in Clark County, Wash. on a parole violation.
The two men allegedly robbed drinking establishments late at night or early in the morning.
Here are all the places the pair allegedly victimized, including the times they hit them.
* Lotsa Luck Bar & Grill (2136 Southeast Powell Boulevard) on June 3, 2017 at 1:32 a.m.
* Jolly Roger Bar (1340 Southeast 12th Avenue) on June 8, 2017 at 2:20 a.m.
* The Station (2703 Northeast Alberta Street) on June 10, 2017 at 3:01 a.m.
* Bluefin Bar and Grill (7317 Northeast Sandy Boulevard) on June 11, 2017 at 12:30 a.m.
* Lodge Bar (6605 Southeast Powell Boulevard) on June 11, 2017 at 2:10 a.m.
* Concordia Ale House (3276 Northeast Killingsworth Street) on June 29, 2017 at 2:12 a.m.
* Element Lounge (5827 East Burnside Street) on July 1, 2017 at 11:32 p.m.
* Mousetrap Tavern (2305 North Lombard Street) on July 2, 2017 at 4:31 a.m.
* Pappy's Bar and Grill (1144 Northeast 82nd Avenue) on July 2, 2017 at 7:05 a.m.
* Mad Hanna (6129 Northeast Fremont Street) on July 7, 2017 at 2:18 a.m.
* Greeley Avenue Bar and Grill (5421 North Greeley Avenue) on July 10, 2017 at 12:48 a.m.
* Sandy Hut (1430 Northeast Sandy Boulevard) on July 10, 2017 at 2:03 a.m.
* Hilt Bar (1934 Northeast Alberta Street) on July 10, 2017 at 2:11 a.m.
* Gilmore Meadows (5823 Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard in Milwaukie)
on July 12, 2017 at 1:37 a.m.
* Perch Tavern (7505 North Lombard Street) on August 18, 2017 at 2:08 a.m.
Crain is being held on 13 counts of robbery in the first degree and 14 counts of robbery in the second degree.
