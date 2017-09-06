An anti-government extremist group has adopted a 2-mile stretch of Interstate 205 in Southeast Portland near the Clackamas County line. The Multnomah County branch of the Oregon Three Percenters comprises constitutional fundamentalists who often show up armed at far-right protests. In April, the group adopted a stretch of I-205 between Sunnyside Road and 92nd Avenue, promising to pick up trash and remove weeds at least four times a year. The Oregon Department of Transportation says it does not deny requests to adopt parts of the highway based on political beliefs. "Keeping Oregon clean is one of the least partisan issues you can imagine," says Don Hamilton, a spokesman for ODOT. But the department has received at least one phone call complaining about the sponsorship signs, Hamilton says. The Three Percenters chapter could not be reached for comment.