Ten years ago she presided over a rape trial. The victim felt a consistent lack of respect. All were appalled with her refusal to rein in the defense attorney, who told the female prosecutor to "bite me." She prevented the jury from hearing of similar assaults by the defendant. When, nevertheless, the jury found the defendant guilty and the verdict was set aside because of the attorney's conduct, the prospect of a retrial before her led to a compromise sentence that was inadequate.