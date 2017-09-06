Allow me to present the following list of city names, along with their accepted local pronunciations. All these towns are, I swear to God, less than 100 miles from my grandparents' house in Southern Illinois: New Athens (AY-thins), New Baden (BAY-din), Vienna (vy-ANN-uh), Cairo (KAY-roh), Versailles (ver-SAYLZ) and Eldorado (el-doh-RAY-doh).