U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak tomorrow at 1 pm at a federal office in the Pearl District, his agency announced today.
Sessions will address local law enforcement officials at the U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office on Northwest Overton Street. The event is open to the press but not the public.
The topic? Sanctuary cities, who refuse to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
As WW reported earlier, Sessions will also meet separately with U.S. Department of Justice officials from the district of Oregon.
A large contingent of anti-Sessions protesters is also expected.
