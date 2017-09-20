Before I explain, however, let's both take a moment to thank the Portland weather gods for the return of Bulky Sweater Season. This is the time of year when folks like you and me undulate out of our caves, our curves obscured by sweaters, dusters, caftans and the occasional tarp, and reclaim the streets from the lean, bronzed Summer People—who, having the thermal mass of a french fry, are forced to layer up till they're almost amorphously shapeless as us.