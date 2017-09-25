Brown has been steadily raising money this year, pulling in $1.1 million. Added to the cash she had left over after her 2016 race, she now has $1.55 million on hand. Brown is likely to face a familiar opponent next year. State. Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) lost to Brown in the 2012 race for secretary of state. Buehler accounced his candidacy for governor earlier this year and has already raised $1.3 million for the race.