In an announcement that is a pure formality and a surprise to nobody, Gov. Kate Brown this morning announced that she will seek re-election in 2018.
Brown, a Democrat and former Senate majority leader representing Portland, was in her second term as Oregon's secretary of state when former Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned in February 2015. By the terms of succession dictated by the Oregon constitution, Brown automatically succeeded Kitzhaber. She then ran in 2016 to serve out the remaining two years of Kitzhaber's term, easily defeating the Republican nominee, Dr. Bud Pierce, a Salem oncologist.
Brown has been steadily raising money this year, pulling in $1.1 million. Added to the cash she had left over after her 2016 race, she now has $1.55 million on hand. Brown is likely to face a familiar opponent next year. State. Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) lost to Brown in the 2012 race for secretary of state. Buehler accounced his candidacy for governor earlier this year and has already raised $1.3 million for the race.
Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in Oregon by more than 260,000, and advantage that helps explain why Democrats have won ever governor's race in this state since 1982. Brown's not taking any chances, however. In her announcement today, Brown included endorsements from two Republicans.
"No other governor has stepped up for our industry in eastern Oregon the way Kate Brown has," said Grant Kitamura, the CEO of Baker & Murakami Produce Company in Ontario and President of the Malheur County Development Corporation. "She listened to our needs and delivered upgrades to transportation infrastructure that will help get our produce to market faster."
Jim Root, describes as a ranch owner from southern Oregon and lifelong Republican, also offered an endorsement. "Kate is a leader we can trust. Under her leadership, Oregon is showing the nation that we can conserve the land and grow the economy at the same time," said Root, the retired CEO of Sabroso Company, an international food-processing company headquartered in Medford and now owns a rancher in the Klamath River basin.
