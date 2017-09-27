The Portland City Council is preparing to spend up to $50,000 to help undocumented immigrants who arrived in this country as children stay in the U.S. The money would help immigrants seeking to renew their reprieves from deportation granted under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program before the Oct. 5 deadline the Trump administration created when it announced plans this month to phase out the program. The resolution, proposed by City Commissioner Nick Fish, is expected to pass next week. "You can feel so helpless," says DACA recipient Mariana Garcia Medina, 22, a staffer in Fish's office who helped prepare the resolution. "It's nice to know there's something we can do within our limited power." Garcia Medina, who grew up in Tigard after arriving in the U.S. at age 3, is currently awaiting a response to her own application to renew her DACA status.