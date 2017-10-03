According to the Register-Guard, Benjamin Paddock first came to Oregon in 1971. He lived in Junction City in 1972 and 1973, and opened Oregon's first legal* bingo parlor in Springfield in 1977, where he went by the name of Bruce Ericksen, as well as the nicknames "Bingo Bruce" and "Big Daddy." Paddock was given the nickname partly due to his size: He was reportedly 6'5″ and 270 pounds.