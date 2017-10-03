U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon) sent a letter demanding an explanation from Internal Revue Service Commissioner John Koskinen after the federal agency awarded a government contract to the beleaguered credit monitoring company Equifax.
Last month, the company announced a data breach that compromised the data of more than 140 million people. The same day, two Oregon women sued the company for failing to properly inform them about the breach because it waited months to come clean.
The company's CEO testified about the breach in front of Congress on Tuesday. The Department of Justice opened a criminal investigation into executives who sold off large portions of their stock in the company just before the breach was disclosed.
But the company found a reprieve from its bad luck on Tuesday when the IRS gave it a $7.25 million contract to verify taxpayer identities and prevent fraud.
Blumenauer wrote in the letter that he did not believe at first that the news was true.
"I was initially under the impression that my staff was sharing a copy of the Onion, until I realized this story was, in fact, true," he wrote. "I am shocked that the IRS would contract with this firm for activities that they are clearly unfit to carry out."
U.S. Sen Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and Rep. Greg Walden (R-Oregon) have also sharply criticized the Equifax contract today.
Comments