Did you lose a Vietnamese potbelly pig near Powell Butte Park? He is now found and would very much like to go home.
This morning, Multnomah County tweeted a photo of a stray potbelly pig found on Monday morning.
The person who brought the pig in named him Chris P. Bacon. According to Multnomah County Animal Service office assistant Kris Hohmann, someone brought the pig in Monday night, after it showed up in front of an RV parked near Powell Butte in outer Southeast Portland.
"It's sitting back here and it's waiting for an owner but nobody has come so far," Hohmann tells WW. "It's the cutest thing ever."
Hohmann says the pig is very smart; he can do tricks like spin around in circles. He also likes to eat grapes, apples and carrots.
Multnomah County Animal Services gets pigs dropped off every once in a while, but it's not common. They can keep the pig for 72 hours before either putting it up for adoption or placing it in a pig rescue. If nobody comes forward before Saturday, the shelter will determine next steps for Chris P. Bacon.
In the city of Portland, it is legal to own up to three potbelly pigs, as long as they are no more than 18 inches in height and not weigh more than 95 pounds. Hohmann says the pig weighs about 65 pounds.
"He's the cutest thing. With everything that's happening in light of the world, I can look outside and you can see him all the time," Hohmann says. "He's a cutie."
If this is your pig or if you have any information about the whereabouts of the pig's owner, or if you are interested in adopting Chris P. Bacon, call Multnomah County Animal Services at 503-988-7387.
