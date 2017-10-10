President Donald J. Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, will visit McMinnville High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
DeVos' visit, announced on McMinnville High School's website, does not appear to be open to the public or the press. It was first reported by the Portland State University Vanguard.
DeVos, a wealthy charter school advocate from Michigan, brought little background in public education to her post and has generated controversy in a variety of ways since assuming her position.
She made puzzling remarks on the need to arm teachers; proposed consolidating the servicing of all federal student loans into the hands of one company (a plan she quickly abandoned); and, most recently, she reversed Obama era guidelines aimed at cracking down on sexual assaults on college campuses.
A spokesperson from the McMinnville School District was not immediately available for comment.
