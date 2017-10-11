Marie Lefleur, via Facebook: "As someone who has lived in NYC her whole life, I can tell you that it is wise to spread out new developments. Once you get too many people in an area of land everyone turns into an angry a-hole. I do think Portland can take some development as I've been there and it feels empty to me in most areas, but I'd caution on putting too many buildings in one place. People were not meant to live that close to each other."