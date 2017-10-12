Bill Wyatt, who retired in July after nearly 16 years as executive director of the Port of Portland, didn't stay retired for long.
Today, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski selected Wyatt to be the executive director of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports.
If confirmed by the city council in Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake Tribune reports, Wyatt will oversee a $3 billion airport expansion.
"I'm excited to be part of the most consequential airport project in the country," Wyatt said in a prepared statement. "Great institutions are made great because people are the foundation, and Salt Lake City International Airport has an exceptional reputation."
Wyatt's new gig answers one of the lingering questions in Oregon politics. As a former lawmaker, executive director of what is now the Portland Business Alliance and longtime chief of staff to former Gov. John Kitzhaber during Kitzhaber's first two terms, Wyatt was considered a front-runner for the newly created position of president and CEO of the Oregon Business & Industry, the state's largest corporate lobbying group.
But people familiar with the process say that Wyatt pulled out in the late stages of OBI's search process, which ultimately led to the selection of state Rep. Mark Johnson (R-Hood River).
Now, it's clear why Wyatt dropped out.
