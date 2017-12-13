5. Dumping the city's unusual form of government. Although she was a master at getting her four colleagues to work collaboratively, Katz decided that Portland's system, in which five commissioners enjoy broad authority over city bureaus rather than relying on a strong mayor and city manager as many cities do, was archaic. "If you want a government that's responsive and manageable, you can't continue to govern with a commission," Katz told WW on Jan. 17, 2007. "Every one of the commissioners see themselves as mayor."