The Portland Police Bureau clarified its policies on immigration enforcement this week, specifying what exactly officers may and may not do when interacting with undocumented immigrants. The new rules prohibit officers from asking about someone's immigration status except when that status might affect the investigation of a crime, such as human trafficking. Officers are also barred from participating in any operation whose sole purpose is to enforce federal immigration laws, and from arresting undocumented immigrants for legal use of cannabis. But police will still have some obligations: "If a federal immigration law enforcement agency requests emergency cover from the Bureau, members will provide cover," the policy says. The revised policy will take effect Jan. 18, 2018.