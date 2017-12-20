Catherine Spencer-Mills, via Facebook: "This leaves me in a quandary. My mother was racist about people from Mexico. Was it because of when and where she was born? In part. Was it because she was about as self-reflective as a block of wood? In part. Still, she was my mother and accomplished some good things in her life. If we condemned every racist, sexist, misanthropic, head-blind person, there wouldn't be anyone left that we could admire—including ourselves. I will still enjoy Lovecraft's stories, the father of Goth."