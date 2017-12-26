Congratulations to you for calling out Peacock Lane. I am a lifelong Portlander and have watched it decline over the years. If you are out and about, there is a street of almost every house decorated, Southeast 111th [Avenue] north of Stark, development is called Starkwood, has been decorated for about 50 years. Yes, some are dated, however there are no traffic jams. Another old eastside neighborhood is Lorene Park, Northeast 108th [Avenue] and Glisan [Street], about half the houses are decorated. Many houses in Laurelhurst have gone all out. I hope you are not criticized too much for your accurate article. Note: The new house on Peacock Lane fits in well and has one of the best decorations, go figure.

—Bob Earnest