September was the biggest month in the history of our site, as readers churned through 3,980,762 times as they followed the raging forest fire in the Gorge. In May, there were 3,566,540 pageviews as readers tuned in for information about the horrific incident on the MAX, the subject of the most-read story of the year and in the history of our website. Wweek.com had 13.1 million pageviews in the second half of the year and 13.2 million in the first half of the year.