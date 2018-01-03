Here's a scenario native Oregonians driving in other states likely relate to: Sitting in your car for an inordinate amount of time, waiting for a non-existent attendant, before realizing you have to pump your own gas.
That experience, apparently, has created lasting trauma for some Oregonians—who have taken to social media to protest a new bill that went into effect January 1.
HB 3011, signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown in June, allows rural Oregon counties with populations under 40,000 to keep pumps open at night on a self-serve basis.
The law change is meant to make it easier for Oregonians to fill up their tanks in small towns during off-hours when an operator isn't working. But, as responses to the new legislation reveal, a lot of Oregonians don't actually know how to pump their own gas.
"I don't even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian," wrote one Facebook user, Sandy Franklin, in response to Medford news station KTVL's December 29 post, "I say NO THANKS! I don't want to smell like gasoline!"
For other outraged commenters, it's the thought of getting out of the car—like the plebeians in every other state that is not New Jersey—that is outrageous.
"No! Disabled, seniors, people with young children in the car need help," Facebook user Cathy Dahl replied to the KTVL's post. "Not to mention getting out of your car with transients around and not feeling safe too. This is a very bad idea. Grrr."
Thousands of other commenters from across the U.S. have chimed in on the Facebook post, which has now racked up over 45,000 comments.
And, in national news, Oregon's "self serve gas freak-out" is going viral—attracting coverage from outlets in Texas, New Jersey, Michigan and California, among others.
"Look, Oregon, if you're reading this, we're here to help," the Detroit Free Press writes. "Here's a handy guide from roadandtrack.com on how to pump your own gas. It's only 13 steps long."
