During my interview for "Voices" [WW, Dec. 27, 2017], journalist Rachel Monahan repeatedly framed her questions around the Chalkboard Project in the negative ("a notable failure") and then presented my comments in a way that made it appear I affirmed her point of view. In the spirit of accuracy, I wanted to share more of what I told Rachel. Chalkboard has become an independent, trusted voice in education reform. In districts where it's been working, there has been measurable improvement. Chalkboard's core programs focus on improving teacher effectiveness and have shown success. Many are now being transferred to the state for widespread implementation. So there have been real successes, but they're incremental. Education is a gnarly bureaucracy with deeply entrenched practices that takes years to evolve. We haven't reached our aspirations around lifting student achievement outcomes statewide, but we're on a solid path towards systemic change.