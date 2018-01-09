More than that, I'm bothered by the lack of acknowledgement that the timber industry has overtaken transportation as Oregon's leading producer of greenhouse gas emissions. It may seem like a side issue, but given that we as individuals, Oregonians and Americans have chosen for decades not to take appropriate action to curb climate change, we now find ourselves at an important crossroads: acknowledge the climate impact of our daily lives and large projects such as the one mentioned above and act accordingly, or continue to trick ourselves into believing that switching from incandescent to LED bulbs is an adequate compromise.