Multnomah County's attempt to restructure its ambulance contract to improve service and reduce the number of first-responders dispatched to non-emergency calls fell victim to union objections last week. The county announced Jan. 4, as first reported by the Portland Tribune, that it was dropping the requirement that a private-sector contractor build a new 911 system to handle medical calls. The fire departments in Portland and Gresham had long protested the proposed change, but the deal-breaker was the objection of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents Bureau of Emergency Communications workers. AFSCME raised concerns the new 911 center would violate an existing labor contract. Now the plan is to build the medical triage capacity within BOEC. "I would have preferred to have a private-sector contractor," Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement.