That could be because the measure is a little confusing. Last year, facing a scheduled drop in support for Medicaid, which provides heath insurance for low-income Oregonians through the Oregon Health Plan, legislators put together a package of new taxes in House Bill 2391. Those taxes included an increase on the provider tax on big hospitals; a new tax on rural hospitals; a tax on individual health insurance policies and a tax on Medicaid providers. Most of those tax dollars are then matched three-to-one with federal dollars.