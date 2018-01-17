A month ago, you might have been pondering whatever happened to Tonya Harding. There's no missing her now.
The past few weeks have been a redemption tour for the former figure skater who Portland loved to hate.
The release of the Hollywood biopic I, Tonya has set off a media blitz pushing the fallen Olympic athlete back into the spotlight. Here are her four loudest "I'm back" moments from the past month.
Jan. 7: Harding attends the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, where Allison Janney wins Best Supporting Actress for playing Harding's mother. "I would just like to thank Tonya for sharing her story," Janney said, as cameras focused in on a teary-eyed Harding in the audience, clutching her hands over her heart.
Jan. 10: The New York Times publishes a feature profile of Harding. It includes a variety of surprising—and possibly true!—stories from her, including that people used to put rats in her mailbox and leave shit on her door. "Oregon was buttheads," she said.
Jan. 11: ABC News airs a two-hour special called Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story. In the special, Harding says her mother was an abusive alcoholic. Harding's mom, LaVona Golden, tells ABC News that she put "brandy flavoring" into her coffee while watching Harding practice. "You can't get drunk on flavoring," she says.
Jan. 11: Harding's publicist Michael Rosenberg resigns. He says in a Facebook post that he and Harding reached an impasse over how to handle press interviews. "Her adamant and final position," Rosenberg says, "is that reporters must sign an affidavit stating that they won't ask her anything 'about the past' or they'll be fined $25,000."
