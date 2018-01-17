Erious Johnson, former chief civil rights counsel at the Oregon Department of Justice, has a new gig. Johnson accepted a $205,000 settlement from the agency in October, concluding a remarkable episode in which a DOJ investigator used a cyber surveillance tool to track Johnson's Twitter account. Although Johnson did nothing wrong, he was required to leave his job as part of the settlement. He showed up in the Capitol last week for a three-day interim legislative gathering in a new position—policy analyst for state Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley). Johnson says he's not sure whether he'll go back to practicing law or give policy a whirl, but he intends to work for Bynum through the February session. "It's an opportunity to see how another branch of government works," he says.