Fact: This claim is misleading. Large, self-insured companies, such as Nike and Intel, are indeed exempt from new health care insurance taxes underlying Measure 101. But that's not because slick lobbyists bought off Oregon lawmakers. It's because of federal law. "Because self-insured plans are not purchased from an insurance carrier licensed by the state, they are exempt from state requirements and subject only to federal regulation," explains a brief from the National Council of State Legislatures. So it's not a matter of influence but the law.