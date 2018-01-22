The New York Times sent writer Jennifer Percy to eastern Oregon to examine the conditions that led to the 41-day Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation in 2016 and to figure out how people were feeling in its aftermath.
Percy grew up in Tumalo, near Bend, so unlike some national reporters who parachute into Oregon, she brought plenty of context to her reporting.
Here is some that context:
"The history of Oregon is filled with stories of violent and racist groups," Percy writes. "Communes, cults, alternative religious communities, militias: The state has been home to nearly 300 of them since 1856, including the Christian Identity movement, Posse Comitatus, Aryan Nations and the Roy Masters' Foundation of Human Understanding."
Her story comes in the wake of a federal judge in Nevada dismissing charges against rancher Cliven Bundy and his associates earlier this month after prosecutors failed to share information with the defense.
Percy's reporting makes it clear that a big divide separates rural Oregon from Portland and other urban areas. She spent a lot time with Robin Olson, a resident of Powell Butte, in Central Oregon, and her daughter, Emily, a member of the Central Oregon Patriots, a Tea-Party spinoff.
"I tried to suggest a lack of understanding between rural and urban people, but Robin stopped me," Percy writes. "'No,' she said. 'We just want different things.' The statement was cold and clear. It suggested the end of reconciliation. 'We don't want you breathing down our back," she said. 'Bottom line is we don't trust you.'"
