An Oregon woman was sentenced to two days in jail on Monday, after shooting and killing her neighbor's dogs.
Nicole Erica Wood, 44, took aim at the dogs—a boxer named Shelby and a German short-haired pointer named Danner—after they wandered onto her rural McMinnville lawn in November of 2016, the Oregonian reported.
Wood told police that she believed the Shelby and Danner had killed her cat a few months ago. She allegedly warned the dog's owners that if she saw the dogs on her property, she'd kill them. And that's precisely she did.
According to the case's probable cause affidavit, when Wood saw the dogs on her property she put her own dog in her house and then grabbed her .27-caliber rifle.
She fatally shot one dog with the rifle, and wounded the other. So she shot it again, with a pistol, killing it.
A registered nurse and trained veterinary technician, Wood was tried in the Yamhill County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree animal abuse. The judge overseeing her case dropped two felony counts of first-degree aggravated animal abuse.
Wood will now pay $1,000, log 200 hours of community service, serve an 18-month probation and surrender the two guns she used to kill the dogs in addition to spending two days in jail.
