The House Republicans lost control of the Oregon House in the 2006 elections, and their long cold winter continues to take its toll.
Today, five-term incumbent state Rep. Bill Kennemer (R-Canby/Oregon City) announced he will join colleagues including state Rep. Mark Johnson (R-Hood River), Knute Buehler (R-Bend), Jody Hack (R-Salem), John Huffman (R-The Dalles) in an exodus from the minority caucus.
State Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) also left the caucus recently, but unlike the others who have left, he is staying in the Legislature in a Senate seat formerly held by Sen. Ted Ferrioli (R-John Day).
Democrats already hold a 35 to 25 advantage in the House and are hopeful of picking up a 36th seat in either Johnson or Buehler's district, both of which have significant Democratic registration advantages. Getting to 36 or more would give the Democrats a "super-majority," which matters because Oregon law requires three-fifths of both chambers to pass tax increases.
Kennemer, 71, a retired psychologist, has held various offices for more than 30 years. He previously served on the Clackamas County Commission and the Oregon Senate. He holds one of the few metro-area seats that's reliably Republican. The GOP holds a 6.4 percentage point registration advantage over Democrats in House District 39.
"Some recent health problems (not life threatening) have made Cherie and me newly aware that we are here but for a limited time, and we must do our best to make the seasons of our lives the best they can be," Kennemer said in a statement. "It is now the season for more time with family, friends, and some more fishing and traveling."
