The most prominent Somali immigrant in Portland says he was left wondering if he had been accused of being a terrorist after a security guard at City Hall searched through his bag Jan. 20. Kayse Jama, director of Unite Oregon and a candidate for the Oregon Senate, posted about the alleged interaction on Facebook. During the bag search, Jama says, the guard asked if he had "any bazookas or bombs." Jama now tells WW he believes the guard was not targeting him but was poorly trained. "I am certain the guard asked this question in jest—and, indeed, many community members have experienced similar comments—[but] for me it was not funny," Jama said in a statement. "I still don't find it funny." A spokesman for the mayor's office pledged reforms.