Even now, Ross says, crews are working their way through the trees in this corridor, identifying potential hazards and pruning accordingly. In the meantime, anyone with a "tree emergency" should get in touch at trees@portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-TREE (8733). I'm still awaiting the launch of 503-823-SPACEBABY—and somebody needs to get on that soon, because I'm pretty sure I've turned into one at least twice.