Oregon has lagged behind other states in taking seriously the crime of strangulation. The crime is a felony in many other states but often charged as a misdemeanor in Oregon, as WW reported last year ("Looking the Other Way," WW, Nov. 15, 2017). Next month, lawmakers led by Sen. Kathleen Taylor (D-Portland) will attempt to expand the definition of strangulation and reclassify it as a felony when the victim is a family or household member of the perpetrator. Senate Bill 1562 calls for a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of $125,000, or both. "It's outrageous to me that strangulation is usually a misdemeanor," Taylor says. "Oregon can't continue to be passive on how it treats perpetrators of domestic violence."