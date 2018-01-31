Your recent article on building heights missed a crucial point: The current system is delivering the worst of both worlds. The new housing in taller buildings is not addressing the affordability crisis, because the price of the new units is inherently more expensive. The number of units being built in the core is also a small fraction of regional demand, so is doing little to address the shortage of units. The loss of iconic views—as well as sunlight, skyview, scale, massing, wind and other impacts on livability—affects not only private condo owners, but all of us who share the city's public realm, including Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Pioneer Square, the Rose Garden, and other treasures of our urban commons.