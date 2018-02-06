You could go on a granola-fueled rant here about the civic functions of government being sold to the highest bidder (can I hire uniformed soldiers to assist with my pre-emptive invasion of Troutdale? How about a fully robed judge to imprison my friends for particularly egregious rules violations in Scrabble?), but be aware that, actually, the Portland Police Bureau's handling of cops' off-duty work is considered a model for the nation.