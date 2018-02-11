Former Gov. John Kitzhaber has told the chairman of the Oregon Health & Science University that he will not be a candidate to replace OHSU president Dr. Joe Robertson, who is retiring.

Last month, DJ Wilson, a healthcare conference organizer who has worked closely with Kitzhaber, wrote a blog post proposing Kitzhaber for the OHSU job.

Related: healthcare consultant floats trial balloon proposing John Kitzhaber as OHSU's next president

That made sense in a way: Kitzhaber, a former emergency room physician who trained at OHSU, has established himself over the past three decades, while Senate president and governor, as a leading thinker on healthcare policy. The downside: Kitzhaber's return to the governor's office from 2011 to 2015 ended in his resignation in February 2015 under pressure from influence-peddling allegations involving first lady Cylvia Hayes.

On Friday, the Lund Report, a healthcare industry newsletter, first reported that Kitzhaber had proactively removed himself from consideration.

“Former Gov. John Kitzhaber made it quite clear when he called David Yaden, who’s heading the presidential search committee at Oregon Health & Science University. “I’m getting some questions about it, and I want to let you know I will not be a candidate for OHSU president. You can make that public,” Yaden recalls Kitzhaber saying.

Yaden told the Lund Report the search committee hopes to name a new president by July.