There are a few cases, like sanctuary cities, in which a compelling civil liberties issue with strong popular support may present a regulatory hill we're willing to die on. But do you really want to go to the mat for the right of individual cities to flout federal environmental regulations? How will you feel when Charleston, W.Va., starts blithely dumping coal tailings into the river, just like old times? I don't even want to think about what they'd do in Alaska.